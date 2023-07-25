Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.71. 109,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.