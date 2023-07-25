Radix (XRD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.48 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $441.50 million and $1.48 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,619,200,559 coins and its circulating supply is 7,842,752,299 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

