Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 25th (AAMC, ACU, ADDYY, ADEVF, BUSE, CHYFF, CPCAY, CWH, ESSA, FOJCY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 25th:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. New Street Research currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

