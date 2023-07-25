Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.
ROIC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 1,045,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.78.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
