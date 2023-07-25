Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ROIC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 1,045,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

