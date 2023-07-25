Reviewing Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 22.44% -245.43% 24.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ispire Technology and Altria Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altria Group has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given Altria Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Ispire Technology.

58.4% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ispire Technology and Altria Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $104.82 million 4.72 N/A N/A N/A Altria Group $25.10 billion 3.23 $5.76 billion $3.11 14.62

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology.

Summary

Altria Group beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

