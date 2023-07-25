Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 199,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 29.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 220,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 676,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $251.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.01.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

