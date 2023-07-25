Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.60. 238,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $318.25 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

