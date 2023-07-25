River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 23,725,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,006,676. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

