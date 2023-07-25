River Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. 952,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,573. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

