River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.33. 294,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $691.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

