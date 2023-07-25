River Street Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 204,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,202. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
