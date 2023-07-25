River Street Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

River Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $166.89. The stock had a trading volume of 343,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,834. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

