River Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.99. 1,573,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.