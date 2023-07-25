River Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.89. The company had a trading volume of 659,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,790. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average of $387.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

