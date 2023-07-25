River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $189.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,340,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,591. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.