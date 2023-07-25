River Street Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,230,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,457,000 after acquiring an additional 404,346 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 178,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,958. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

