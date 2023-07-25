Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. 1,135,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.