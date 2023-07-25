Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,445.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Roku by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Roku by 98,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 127,996 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.