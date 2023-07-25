Rollins Financial Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,928. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

