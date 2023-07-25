Rollins Financial Buys 622 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 4,738,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,383. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

