Rollins Financial Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rollins Financial trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,860,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162,711 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQJ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 39,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,923. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

