Rollins Financial Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rollins Financial decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,219.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,786,000 after purchasing an additional 925,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,038. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.