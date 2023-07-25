Rollins Financial Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 225,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,457. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.