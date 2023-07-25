Rollins Financial Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 225,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,457. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.