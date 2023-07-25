Rollins Financial Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Rollins Financial lessened its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,706. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.