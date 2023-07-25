Rollins Financial Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 809,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,713. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.