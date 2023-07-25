Rollins Financial Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

