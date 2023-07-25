Rollins Financial Sells 8,331 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rollins Financial trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,996. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

