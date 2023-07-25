Rollins Financial Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rollins Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.53. 1,466,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.