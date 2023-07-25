Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.66.

Mullen Group Stock Down 3.1 %

MTL opened at C$15.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2746815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

