Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total value of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

