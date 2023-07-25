Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

AT&T Announces Dividend

Shares of T stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

