Savant Capital LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

