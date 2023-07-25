Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 67.9% in the first quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $376.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

