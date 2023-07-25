Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 76.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after buying an additional 685,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after buying an additional 548,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 413.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 312,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile



Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

