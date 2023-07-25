SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $68.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.