SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $68.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
