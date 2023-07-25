Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.94 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 708,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,427. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,915.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.