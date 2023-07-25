Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($36.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($37.27) to GBX 3,268 ($41.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.47) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($35.90) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.88) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 2,750 ($35.26) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,007.30 ($38.56).

Shell Stock Down 1.5 %

Shell stock traded down GBX 37 ($0.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,406 ($30.85). The stock had a trading volume of 5,814,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,082 ($26.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,334.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,389.32.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

