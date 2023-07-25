Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,184 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 747,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

