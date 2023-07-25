SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VO traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.29. The stock had a trading volume of 138,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,990. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

