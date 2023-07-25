SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,054. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.09. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

