SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. 1,255,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,749. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

