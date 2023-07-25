Smith Salley & Associates Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 988,468 shares of company stock valued at $209,911,436. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

