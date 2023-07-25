Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $790,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

