Smith Salley & Associates Sells 338 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

