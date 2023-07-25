Smith Salley & Associates Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

