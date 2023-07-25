Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

