SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 450,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,830. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

