SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Berenberg Bank

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

SSE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,807 ($23.17). 1,194,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,046.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,831.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,789.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 67.70 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is -64,666.67%.

In other news, insider John Bason acquired 2,117 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). In related news, insider John Bason acquired 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total value of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

