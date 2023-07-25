Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.33

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €34.33 ($38.14) and last traded at €33.91 ($37.68), with a volume of 36699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.74 ($36.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.74.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €250.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

