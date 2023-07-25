StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

